Premium air quality system (with air ionizer & aromatization) : 576 €

Park Assistant Package (Intelligent Park Assist & Topview Camera) : 3295.2 €

Lamborghini Sensonum Premium Sound System : 3934.8 €

DAB + Pay TV : 1468.8 €

Optional Stitching on Steering Wheels : 409.2 €

Spoiler AR fibre de carbone - Ad Personam : 1460.4 €

Kick-plates in Carbon Fiber Matt Ad Personam : 2392.8 €

Parking Assistance Package with Remote Park Assist : 3718.8 €

Mirror housing in carbon fiber matt - Ad Personam : 1735.2 €

Rear spoiler in carbon fiber matt - Ad Personam : 1586.4 €

Caliper Black : 1249.2 €

Caliper Yellow : 1249.2 €

Caliper Orange : 1249.2 €

Caliper Red : 1249.2 €

Caliper Green : 1249.2 €

Fuel Cap in Carbon fiber - Shiny - Ad Personam : 624 €

Rear Lamborghini Logo in High Gloss Black - Ad Personam : 367.2 €

Roof in carbon fiber - Shiny : 7134 €

Roof in carbon fiber - Matt - Ad Personam : 7658.4 €

Carpets & Piping Color Match to basic : 0 €

Carpets & Piping Color Bicolor (Basic Color/Contrast Color) : 249.6 €

Multifunction steering wheel in smooth leather, heated : 624 €

Seat belts Arancio Leonis : 876 €

Small Interior Carbon Package - Matt Ad Personam : 5748 €

Big Interior Carbon Package on Front Consolle Matt - Ad Personam : 8354.4 €

Interior Dark Package : 2746.8 €

Interior door handle Rosso Efesto Handle : 840 €

Wiper blades with integrated nozzles : 840 €

Cargo Management System : 624 €

Garage Door Opener : 374.4 €

Kickplates with Adp Logo - Ad Personam : 1873.2 €

Kickplates in shiny carbon with Adp Logo - Ad Personam : 3370.8 €

Kickplates in matt carbon with Adp Logo - Ad Personam : 3370.8 €

Rims Taigete 23" shiny black with Arancio Argos color accent- Ad Personam : 6554.4 €

Panoramic Roof : 3187.2 €

Black Roof Rails : 1035.6 €

Chrome Roof Rails : 1035.6 €

Mirror housings in High Gloss Black - Ad personam : 624 €

Rear Spoiler in High Gloss Black- Ad Personam : 500.4 €

Mirror housing in carbon fiber - shiny Ad personam : 1606.8 €

Black Matt Exhaust Tailpipes : 874.8 €

Stitching Option : 891.6 €

Lower Leather Package : 3042 €

Lower Leather Package on Unicolor Marrone Elpis : 3043.2 €

Upper Leather Package : 3462 €

Colored Lower Leather Package : 3042 €

Colored Upper Leather Package : 0 €

Floor mats with leather piping and double stitching : 681.6 €

Carpets & Piping Color Match to contrast color : 249.6 €

Carpets & Piping Color Bicolor Inverted (Contrast Color/Basic Color) : 249.6 €

Fully Electric Front Seats with Ventilation and Massage : 3213.6 €

Embroidered Lamborghini shield on headrest : 944.4 €

Front and Rear Seats Heated : 624 €

Seat Belts Grigio Octans : 876 €

Seat Belts Bianco Polar (White) : 876 €

Seat belts Rosso Rea (Red) : 876 €

Seat belts Terra Asia : 876 €

Seat belts Blu Amon : 876 €

Seat belts Giallo Taurus : 876 €

Seat belts Rosso Alala : 876 €

Seat belts Verde Fauns : 876 €

Seat belts Arancio Leonis / Grigio Octanss : 876 €

Seat belts Arancio Leonis / Marrone Elpis : 876 €

Seat belts Blu Amon / Grigio Octans : 876 €

Seat belts Blu Amon / Marrone Elpis : 876 €

Seat belts Giallo Taurus / Grigio Octans : 876 €

Seat belts Giallo Taurus / Marrone Elpis : 876 €

Seat belts Rosso Alala / Grigio Octans : 876 €

Seat belts Rosso Alala / Marrone Elpis : 876 €

Seat belts Verde Fauns / Grigio Octans : 876 €

Seat belts Verde Fauns / Marrone Elpis : 876 €

Kick-plates in carbon fiber - Shine : 2287.2 €

Small Interior Carbon Package - Shiny : 5143.2 €

Big Interior Carbon Package on Front Consolle - Shiny : 7711.2 €

Inserts in Wood Open Pore with Alu Inlay : 1677.6 €

Black Anodized Treatment on Aluminium Inserts : 625.2 €

Night Vision : 2623.2 €

Urban Road Assistant : 1836 €

Advanced 3D Bang&Olufsen Soud System : 7096.8 €

Package Ambient Light : 3096 €

Hands Free Tailgate : 817.2 €

Lamborghini Connect Vehicle Tracking System : 1468.8 €

Heated and heat-reflective windscreen : 892.8 €

Heat-reflective windscreen : 393.6 €

Privacy glasses, acustic and heat-insulated glasses : 2109.6 €

Acustic and heat-insulated glasses : 1048.8 €

21'' Spare Wheel : 687.6 €

Electrical Trailer Towing : 1574.4 €

Lamborghini Protective Film : 3000 €

Warranty Extension 4th year : 2880 €

Warranty Extension 5th year : 5520 €

Front splitter in body color : 367.2 €

Top View Camera : 1873.2 €

Rims Taigete 23" shiny black : 5546.4 €

Rims Taigete 23" bronze diamond finished : 7058.4 €

Rims Nath 22'' titanium matt diamond finished : 5042.4 €

Rims Nath 22'' titanium matt : 4033.2 €

Rims Nath 22'' diamond finished : 5546.4 €

Rims Asterope 21" silver : 2622 €

Rims Asterope 21'' graphite grey : 3277.2 €

Rims Taigete 23" diamond finished Ad Personam : 6554.4 €

Rims Taigete 23" shiny black with Arancio Borealis color accent - Ad Personam : 6554.4 €

Rims Taigete 23" shiny black with Giallo Inti color accent - Ad Personam : 6554.4 €

Rims Taigete 23" shiny black with Verde Scandal color accent - Ad Personam : 6554.4 €

Rear Seat Entertainment : 2725.2 €

Interior Basic Color Blu Delphinus - Ad Personam : 1346.4 €

Dedication plate : 1380 €

Rims Nath 22'' silver : 4538.4 €

Rims Taigete 23" shiny black with Verde Mantis color accent - Ad Personam : 6554.4 €

Rims Taigete 23" shiny black with Rosso Desire color accent : 6554.4 €

Rims Galanthus 23'' shiny black w/ bronze diamond finish - Ad Personam : 7058.4 €

Rims Galanthus 23'' shiny black : 5546.4 €

Rims Galanthus 23'' shiny black diamond finished : 6554.4 €

Rims Galanthus 23'' shiny matt black : 6554.4 €

Caliper Blue : 2185.2 €

Black Anodized Treatment with Laser Engraving : 726 €

Trailer Tow Hitch- Electrical Trailer Towing : 1573.2 €

Lamborghini ANIMA with Off-Road Modes : 628.8 €

Cross-stitching Option : 1224 €

Classico Leather Interior with Special Trim : 5780.4 €

Sportivo Leather Interior with Special Trim : 5780.4 €

Multifunction steering wheel in leather heated : 681.6 €

Multi-function steering wheel with perforated leather inserts : 681.6 €

Multi-function steering wheel with perforated leather inserts, heated : 1306.8 €

Multi-function steering wheel in Corsa Tex : 681.6 €

Multi-function steering wheel in Corsa Tex, heated : 1306.8 €

Sport Steering Wheel in Full Corsa Tex with Dark chrome Bezel and Red Marker : 681.6 €

Sport Steering Wheel in Full Corsa Tex with Dark chrome Bezel and Red Marker, heated : 1306.8 €

Sport Steering Wheel in Full Leather with Dark chrome Bezel and Red Marker : 681.6 €

Sport Steering Wheel in Full Leather with Dark chrome Bezel and Red Marker, heated : 1306.8 €

Sport Steering Wheel in Colored Leather with Dark chrome Bezel and Matching Marker, heated : 1306.8 €

Performante Trim on Leather Seats : 3283.2 €

Style Package Full in High Gloss Black - Ad Personam : 3566.4 €

Style Package Full in Body Color - Ad Personam : 3566.4 €

Top View Shiny black Top Ad Personam : 6994.8 €

Top View Matt black Top Ad Personam : 7498.8 €

Top View Shiny black Top Ad Personam with panoramic roof : 10686 €

Top View Matt black Top Ad Personam with panoramic roof : 10182 €

Door handles in Shiny Black - Ad personam : 360 €

Rear Lamborghini Logo in Matt Black : 367.2 €

Exterior accents in contrast color Arancio Borealis - Ad personam : 946.8 €

Exterior accents in contrast color Giallo Inti - Ad personam : 946.8 €

Exterior accents in contrast color Grigio Telesto - Ad personam : 946.8 €

Exterior accents in contrast color Rosso Mars - Ad personam : 946.8 €

Exterior accents in contrast color Verde Mantis - Ad personam : 946.8 €

Interior Basic Color Marrone Elpis - Ad Personam : 1346.4 €

Interior Basic Color Rosso Burgundy - Ad Personam : 1346.4 €

Intérieur Ad Personam : 891.6 €

Color exterior - Shiny Bianco Icarus : 0 €

Color exterior - Shiny Bianco Monocerus : 0 €

Color exterior - Shiny Blu Astraeus : 0 €

Color exterior - Shiny Blu Eleos : 0 €

Color exterior - Shiny Giallo Auge : 0 €

Color exterior - Shiny Grigio Nimbus : 0 €

Color exterior - Shiny Nero Helene : 0 €

Color exterior - Shiny Nero Noctis : 0 €

Color exterior - Shiny Rosso Anteros : 0 €

Color exterior - Shiny Rossa Mars : 0 €

Color exterior - Shiny Grigio Keres : 0 €

Color exterior - Shiny Marrone Alcestis : 0 €

Color exterior - Shiny Verde Lares : 0 €

Color exterior - Shiny Verde Mantis : 8880 €

Color exterior - Shiny Arancio Borealis : 8880 €

Color exterior - Shiny Giallo Inti : 8880 €

Color exterior Shiny - Ad Personam Grigio Telesto : 12720 €

Color exterior Shiny - Ad Personam Arancio Xanto : 12720 €

Color exterior Shiny - Ad Personam Ballon White : 12720 €

Color exterior Shiny - Ad Personam Blu Aegir : 12720 €

Color exterior Shiny - Ad Personam Blu Cepheus : 12720 €

Color exterior Shiny - Ad Personam Blu Nethuns : 12720 €

Color exterior Shiny - Ad Personam Nero Granatus : 12720 €

Color exterior Shiny - Ad Personam Rosso Efesto : 12720 €

Color exterior Shiny - Ad Personam Verde Scandal : 12720 €

Color exterior Shiny - Ad Personam Viola Pasifae : 12720 €

Color exterior Shiny - Ad Personam Oro Elios : 12720 €

Color exterior Shiny - Ad Personam Bianco Asopo : 12720 €

Color exterior Shiny - Ad Personam Bianco Comes : 12720 €

Color exterior Shiny - Ad Personam Blu Notte : 12720 €

Color exterior Shiny - Ad Personam Blu Uranus : 12720 €

Color exterior Shiny - Ad Personam Bronzo Zante : 12720 €

Color exterior Shiny - Ad Personam Rosso Arancio : 12720 €

Color exterior Shiny - Ad Personam Verde Citrea : 12720 €

Color exterior Shiny - Ad Personam Verde Metallic : 12720 €

Color exterior Shiny - Ad Personam Verde Selvans : 12720 €

Color exterior Shiny - Ad Personam Blu Okeanos : 12720 €

Color exterior Shiny - Ad Personam Verde Gea Lucido : 12720 €

Color exterior Shiny - Ad Personam Giallo : 12720 €

Color exterior Matt - Ad Personam Bianco Phanes : 15000 €

Color exterior Matt - Ad Personam Blu Aegeus : 15000 €

Color exterior Matt - Ad Personam Blu Uranus : 15000 €

Color exterior Matt - Ad Personam Bronzo Zenas : 15000 €

Color exterior Matt - Ad Personam Grigio Acheso : 15000 €

Color exterior Matt - Ad Personam Arancio Anthaeus : 15000 €

Color exterior Matt - Ad Personam Verde Alceo : 15000 €

Color exterior Matt - Ad Personam Arancio Xanto : 15000 €

Color exterior Matt - Ad Personam Blu Arione : 15000 €

Color exterior selections Matt - Ad personam Blu Seiler : 20280 €

Color exterior Matt - Ad Personam Oro Elios : 15000 €

Color exterior Matt - Ad Personam Rosso Pyra : 15000 €

Color exterior Matt - Ad Personam Verde Citrea : 15000 €

Color exterior Matt - Ad Personam Viola Nebula : 15000 €

Color exterior Matt - Ad Personam Verde Gea : 15000 €

Color exterior Matt - Ad Personam Bianco Asopo : 15000 €

Color exterior Matt - Ad Personam Verde Turbine : 15000 €

Color exterior Matt - Ad Personam Blu Grifo : 15000 €

Color exterior selections Matt - Ad personam Verde Aiace : 20280 €

Color exterior selections Matt - Ad personam Grigio China : 20280 €

Color exterior selections Matt - Ad personam Blu Lacus Matt : 20280 €

Color exterior selections Matt - Ad personam Verde Hydra Matt : 20280 €

Color exterior selections Matt - Ad personam New Bianco Monocerus Matt : 20280 €

Color exterior selections Matt - Ad personam New Blu Astraeus Matt : 20280 €

Color exterior selections Matt - Ad personam New Blu Eleos Matt : 20280 €

Color exterior selections Matt - Ad personam New Grigio Keres Matt : 20280 €

Color exterior selections Matt - Ad personam New Grigio Nimbus Matt : 20280 €

Color exterior selections Matt - Ad personam Verde Ermes Matt : 20280 €

Color exterior selections Matt - Ad personam Arancio Eclipse Matt : 20280 €

Color exterior selections Matt - Ad personam Blu Amnis Matt : 20280 €

Color exterior selections Shiny - Ad personam Arancio Argos : 18000 €

Color exterior selections Shiny - Ad personam Grigio Antares : 18000 €

Color exterior selections Shiny - Ad personam Blu Glauco : 18000 €

Color exterior selections Shiny - Ad personam Grigio Lynx : 18000 €

Color exterior selections Shiny - Ad personam Grigio Hati : 18000 €

Color exterior selections Shiny - Ad personam Blu Caelum : 18000 €

Color exterior selections Shiny - Ad personam Bronzo Hypnos : 18000 €

Color exterior selections Shiny - Ad personam Marrone Eklypsis : 18000 €

Color exterior selections Shiny - Ad personam Verde Hydra : 18000 €

Color exterior selections Shiny - Ad personam Viola Mithras : 18000 €

Color exterior selections Shiny - Ad personam Verde Viper : 18000 €

Color exterior selections Shiny - Ad personam Blu Lacus : 18000 €

Color exterior selections Shiny - Ad personam Grigio Acheso Shiny : 18000 €

Color exterior selections Shiny - Ad personam Grigio China Shiny : 18000 €

Color exterior selections Shiny - Ad personam Arancio Anthaeus Shiny : 18000 €

Color exterior selections Shiny - Ad personam Blu Grifo Shiny : 18000 €

Color exterior selections Shiny - Ad personam Verde Turbine Lucido : 18000 €