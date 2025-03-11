3. Le Lamborghini Urus SE peut aller très loin dans la personnalisation
A 263 700€ en prix de base, le SUV hybride rechargeable italien ne peut évidemment pas se permettre de faire l’impasse sur des équipements de confort comme la climatisation multizone, la connectivité smartphone intégrale, le système audio Bang & Olufsen ou la caméra de recul. Mais il faut tout de même mettre la main à la patte pour ajouter les sièges arrière chauffants, les caméras à 360 degrés, la vision nocturne, le hayon main libres ou dans un genre plus insolite, les balais d’essuie-glace avec gicleurs intégrés.
Mais c’est plutôt au registre de la personnalisation que les rallonges tarifaires peuvent devenir vertigineuses. Jantes (jusqu’à 23 pouces), peinture, style du toit, éléments en carbone extérieurs, couleurs et finitions des selleries, carbone et autres inserts intérieurs…vous n’aurez aucun mal à dépasser les 100 000€ d’options au cumul sur votre Urus SE ! Certes, ces politiques tarifaires n’ont rien de surprenant dans l’univers des marques de prestige. En comparaison, celles des marques premium paraissent presque abordables.
Le détail techno : une transmission qui change du tout au tout
L’architecture mécanique du Lamborghini Urus SE se rapproche de celle du Porsche Cayenne Turbo E-Hybrid. Non seulement l’Italien embarque les mêmes batteries (de 25,9 kWh de capacité brute), mais il adopte la même transmission intégrale : délaissant le Torsen très « Audi » des précédentes moutures, il gagne un embrayage multidisque et privilégie davantage la propulsion que l’ancien système (surtout en mode Sport). Mais les metteurs au point de Lamborghini revendiquent un développement spécifique et des réglages différents des autres marques. Effectivement, le Cayenne reste moins joueur…
Equipements et options
Version : (2) 4.0 V8 800 SE BVA8
Autres équipements
Options disponibles
