La voiture la plus vendue au monde est toujours japonaise

HKS GR Yaris on Tsukuba with new Record Time 58,972sec !!!

New tests with the HKS GRY on Tsukuba Circuit gives an incredible time of 58,972sec with stock engine and 420hp!!!

You can see new development part for the GR Like:

- new custom Intake plenum

- stright pipe exhaust

- Endess brake peds

- oil cooler

Nice look also on the carbon roof from the inside

It has 420hp on stock internals and just with upgrade turbo kit and sounds INSANE for a 3cylinder!!!!!

The potential of this car and the G16E-GTS is TREMENDOUS!!!

The time of 58,972 is incredible for this car and this stage of tuning!

In compersion the Mines R35 GTR is slower on tsukuba and the GRY is as fast as the HKS 1000hp GTR!!