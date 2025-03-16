3. Deux finitions suréquipées
La gamme se compose de deux finitions, Core et More, avec une dotation en équipement complète.
L’entrée de gamme, baptisée « Core » à partir de 41 495 €, embarque comme principaux équipements les feux à LED, les rétroviseurs rabattables électriquement, la peinture métallisée, l’écran tactile de 15,4’’ avec connectivités Android et Carplay et navigation, la climatisation automatique bizone, la caméra de recul, etc.
Le niveau de finition « More », vendu 45 495 € ajoute l’éclairage adaptatif, le toit panoramique ouvrant, le hayon électrique, les vitres arrière teintées, la sellerie cuir artificiel, le volant chauffant, le système audio Infinity by Harman avec 10 haut-parleurs, la caméra selfie, la caméra 360°, etc.
Le point techno : un photobooth intégré
Le SUV est équipé d'une caméra intérieure qui permet de réaliser à l'arrêt des selfies.
Equipements et options
Version : (2) 1.5 PHEV 276 MORE
Equipements de sécurité
Traction Control System (TCS)
Door Open Warning (DOW)
Rear Collision Warning (RCW)
ABS
Tire Pressure Information and Warning
Equipements de confort
Volant chauffant
Integrated Navigation for 32 countries
Autres équipements
Capless fuel filling
Windscreen rainsensor
Digital key
Daytime running light - LED
Tinted rear windows (Privacy Glass)
Foldable rear seats with 60/40 split
12V power outlet in the trunk
Appstore
Car sharing
Interior selfie camera
Electronic Stability Control (ESC)
Hill Descent Control (HDC)
Hill Start Assist control (HSA)
Blind Section Detection (BSD)
Camera - 360 view camera
Intelligent Cruise Control (ICC)
Intelligent Speed Assist (ISA)
Lane Change Assist (LCA)
Rear Cross Traffic Alert (RCTA)
Traffic Sign Recognation (TSR)
B-call (Break down rescue call)
E call (Emergency rescue call)
First aid kit
Tire repair kit
Keyless entry
Ambient Light
Driver display - 10.2" HD
Driver Seat: Power Operated Adjustment, including memory & lumbar support
Passenger Seat: Manual Adjustment
Power operated tail gate
Roof rails
Wi-Fi hotspot with 5G
Apple Carplay and Antroid Auto
AC charging cable Type 2, Mode 3
Acoustic Glass
LED headlamps
Hello and Good Bye Light
AFS - Advanced Front Light System
Active Bending Lights
Home Safety Light
Outer Rear-View Mirror Memory
Heated Outer Rear-View Mirrors
20" alloy wheel (235/45 R20 tyre)
Openable Panoramic Sunroof
Center Display Quad HD 15,4"
8 Core Processor
Seat Heating
Artificial leather upholstery (PU)
Eyelets (4) for load securing in the trunk
Over the Air Updates
Mobile App (e.g. remote lock/unlock, heating)
Wireless phone charging
USB Ports in front and rear
USB port behind the rear mirror for Dashcams
10 Speaker system (branded: Infinity by Harman)
2-zone Air Conditioning
Collison Mitigation Support Front (CMSF)
Collison Mitigation Support Rear (CMSR)
Start Stop Auto
Driver Performance Support (DPS)
Parking Assist - Front radar
Parking Assist - Rear radar
Garantie 4 years or 120 000 km
Garantie 8 years or 120 000 on HV Battery
Garantie 12 years paint and corrosion
Options disponibles
Photos (34)
Sommaire
Déposer un commentaire
Alerte de modération
Alerte de modération