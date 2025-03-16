Votre navigateur ne supporte pas le code JavaScript.
Lynk & Co 01

Lynk & Co 01, le SUV à partager

3. Deux finitions suréquipées

 

La gamme se compose de deux finitions, Core et More, avec une dotation en équipement complète.

L’entrée de gamme, baptisée « Core » à partir de 41 495 €, embarque comme principaux équipements les feux à LED, les rétroviseurs rabattables électriquement, la peinture métallisée, l’écran tactile de 15,4’’ avec connectivités Android et Carplay et navigation, la climatisation automatique bizone, la caméra de recul, etc.

Le niveau de finition  « More », vendu 45 495 € ajoute l’éclairage adaptatif, le toit panoramique ouvrant, le hayon électrique, les vitres arrière teintées, la sellerie cuir artificiel, le volant chauffant, le système audio Infinity by Harman avec 10 haut-parleurs, la caméra selfie, la caméra 360°, etc.

 Le point techno : un photobooth intégré

Le SUV est équipé d'une caméra intérieure qui permet de réaliser à l'arrêt des selfies.

 

Equipements et options

Version : (2) 1.5 PHEV 276 MORE

Equipements de sécurité

  • Traction Control System (TCS)

  • Door Open Warning (DOW)

  • Rear Collision Warning (RCW)

  • ABS

  • Tire Pressure Information and Warning

Equipements de confort

  • Volant chauffant

  • Integrated Navigation for 32 countries

Autres équipements

  • Capless fuel filling

  • Windscreen rainsensor

  • Digital key

  • Daytime running light - LED

  • Tinted rear windows (Privacy Glass)

  • Foldable rear seats with 60/40 split

  • 12V power outlet in the trunk

  • Appstore

  • Car sharing

  • Interior selfie camera

  • Electronic Stability Control (ESC)

  • Hill Descent Control (HDC)

  • Hill Start Assist control (HSA)

  • Blind Section Detection (BSD)

  • Camera - 360 view camera

  • Intelligent Cruise Control (ICC)

  • Intelligent Speed Assist (ISA)

  • Lane Change Assist (LCA)

  • Rear Cross Traffic Alert (RCTA)

  • Traffic Sign Recognation (TSR)

  • B-call (Break down rescue call)

  • E call (Emergency rescue call)

  • First aid kit

  • Tire repair kit

  • Keyless entry

  • Ambient Light

  • Driver display - 10.2&quot; HD

  • Driver Seat: Power Operated Adjustment, including memory &amp; lumbar support

  • Passenger Seat: Manual Adjustment

  • Power operated tail gate

  • Roof rails

  • Wi-Fi hotspot with 5G

  • Apple Carplay and Antroid Auto

  • AC charging cable Type 2, Mode 3

  • Acoustic Glass

  • LED headlamps

  • Hello and Good Bye Light

  • AFS - Advanced Front Light System

  • Active Bending Lights

  • Home Safety Light

  • Outer Rear-View Mirror Memory

  • Heated Outer Rear-View Mirrors

  • 20&quot; alloy wheel (235/45 R20 tyre)

  • Openable Panoramic Sunroof

  • Center Display Quad HD 15,4&quot;

  • 8 Core Processor

  • Seat Heating

  • Artificial leather upholstery (PU)

  • Eyelets (4) for load securing in the trunk

  • Over the Air Updates

  • Mobile App (e.g. remote lock/unlock, heating)

  • Wireless phone charging

  • USB Ports in front and rear

  • USB port behind the rear mirror for Dashcams

  • 10 Speaker system (branded: Infinity by Harman)

  • 2-zone Air Conditioning

  • Collison Mitigation Support Front (CMSF)

  • Collison Mitigation Support Rear (CMSR)

  • Start Stop Auto

  • Driver Performance Support (DPS)

  • Parking Assist - Front radar

  • Parking Assist - Rear radar

  • Garantie 4 years or 120 000 km

  • Garantie 8 years or 120 000 on HV Battery

  • Garantie 12 years paint and corrosion

Options disponibles

