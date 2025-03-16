La gamme se compose de deux finitions, Core et More, avec une dotation en équipement complète.

L’entrée de gamme, baptisée « Core » à partir de 41 495 €, embarque comme principaux équipements les feux à LED, les rétroviseurs rabattables électriquement, la peinture métallisée, l’écran tactile de 15,4’’ avec connectivités Android et Carplay et navigation, la climatisation automatique bizone, la caméra de recul, etc.

Le niveau de finition « More », vendu 45 495 € ajoute l’éclairage adaptatif, le toit panoramique ouvrant, le hayon électrique, les vitres arrière teintées, la sellerie cuir artificiel, le volant chauffant, le système audio Infinity by Harman avec 10 haut-parleurs, la caméra selfie, la caméra 360°, etc.

Le point techno : un photobooth intégré Le SUV est équipé d'une caméra intérieure qui permet de réaliser à l'arrêt des selfies.