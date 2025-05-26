Le Lynk & Co 08 est un gros SUV à l'autonomie record et au prix excessif

Comme la plupart des modèles familiaux des marques chinoises, le Lynk & Co 08 bénéficie de série d’un équipement généreux par rapport aux concurrents des marques européennes. Les aides à la conduite de niveau 2 (qui fonctionnent d’ailleurs très bien de ce que nous avons pu constater) sont disponibles dès le premier niveau de même que les beaux habillages intérieurs, les caméras 360 degrés et la présentation extérieure assez flatteuse. Pour 4 000€ de plus, le niveau More ajoute une très belle sellerie en cuir artificiel « Sahara Dune », des sièges avant massants et ventilés, un volant chauffant, une climatisation ventilée, le système audio de luxe Harman Kardon ou encore des jantes de 21 pouces.

Le détail techno : une autonomie de vraie voiture électrique Grâce à des batteries quasiment aussi grosses que celles d’une citadine électrique, le Lynk & Co 08 est le premier véhicule hybride rechargeable du marché à atteindre les 200 kilomètres d’autonomie maximale. Il possède des accumulateurs de 39,6 kWh de capacité et peut aussi se recharger en courant continu (mais à seulement 50 kW de puissance maximale). Attention cependant : les 180 km d’autonomie électriques mesurés sur notre parcours d’essai très favorables laissent augurer d’une autonomie maximale moindre sur l’autoroute à 130 km/h. Ce qui n’empêchera probablement son autonomie maximale totale de dépasser assez largement les 1000 km dans ce cas grâce à son réservoir de 60 litres et sa consommation mixte raisonnable.