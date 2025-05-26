Votre navigateur ne supporte pas le code JavaScript.
Logo Caradisiac    

J'ai compris

Publi info

Lynk & Co 08

Essai

Le Lynk & Co 08 est un gros SUV à l'autonomie record et au prix excessif

Dans Ecologie / Electrique / Voitures hybrides rechargeables

Cédric Pinatel

4  

3. Le Lynk & Co 08 met le paquet sur l’équipement de série

 

Dès le premier niveau, le 08 est très équipé. Heureusement, à ce prix !
Dès le premier niveau, le 08 est très équipé. Heureusement, à ce prix !

Comme la plupart des modèles familiaux des marques chinoises, le Lynk & Co 08 bénéficie de série d’un équipement généreux par rapport aux concurrents des marques européennes. Les aides à la conduite de niveau 2 (qui fonctionnent d’ailleurs très bien de ce que nous avons pu constater) sont disponibles dès le premier niveau de même que les beaux habillages intérieurs, les caméras 360 degrés et la présentation extérieure assez flatteuse. Pour 4 000€ de plus, le niveau More ajoute une très belle sellerie en cuir artificiel « Sahara Dune », des sièges avant massants et ventilés, un volant chauffant, une climatisation ventilée, le système audio de luxe Harman Kardon ou encore des jantes de 21 pouces.

Le détail techno : une autonomie de vraie voiture électrique

Grâce à des batteries quasiment aussi grosses que celles d’une citadine électrique, le Lynk & Co 08 est le premier véhicule hybride rechargeable du marché à atteindre les 200 kilomètres d’autonomie maximale. Il possède des accumulateurs de 39,6 kWh de capacité et peut aussi se recharger en courant continu (mais à seulement 50 kW de puissance maximale). Attention cependant : les 180 km d’autonomie électriques mesurés sur notre parcours d’essai très favorables laissent augurer d’une autonomie maximale moindre sur l’autoroute à 130 km/h. Ce qui n’empêchera probablement son autonomie maximale totale de dépasser assez largement les 1000 km dans ce cas grâce à son réservoir de 60 litres et sa consommation mixte raisonnable.

 

 

Equipements et options

Version : 1.5 PHEV 381 CORE

Equipements de sécurité

  • ISOFIX - 2nd row outer seats

  • Airbag - Driver

  • Airbag - Far side airbag (between front driver and passenger)

  • Airbag - Front passenger deactivation switch

  • Airbag - Side curtain airbags

  • Traction Control System (TCS)

  • Door Open Warning (DOW)

  • Lane Departure Warning (LDW)

  • ABS

  • Airbag - Front driver and passenger side airbags

  • Tire Pressure Information and Warning

Equipements de confort

  • Audio - 8 speakers

  • Bluetooth

  • Navigation

  • Climate control - 2-zone automatic

  • Climate outlets in second row (placed in B-pillar)

  • Climate with PTC heater for interior

  • Remote climate control (via Lynk &amp; Co app)

  • FM/DAB radio

Autres équipements

  • Approach and Home safety lights

  • Rear seat 60/40 foldable split

  • Rear view mirror with auto dimming

  • AC charging capability: 11 kW

  • Battery pre-heating

  • Brake energy recycling system

  • Coasting energy recycling system (adjustable)

  • V2L capability (3,3 kW)(requires adaptor, sold as accesory - timing tbc)

  • Daytime running light - LED

  • Exterior mirrors - Memory function and &quot;tilt when reverse&quot;- function

  • Exterior mirrors - Power folding and heated

  • Frameless doors

  • Power operated tail gate (with position memory)

  • Power windows - One touch up/down on front windows (with clip guard)

  • Rain sensing wipers

  • Tinted rear windows (Privacy Glass)

  • Turning lights - LED with sequence flow

  • Front seat back storage pocket

  • Interior light - First row foot section light

  • Interior light - First and second row LED roof light

  • Rear seat - Center armrest with two cup holders

  • Steering wheel - 4-way adjustable with multifunction buttons

  • 12V power outlet in the trunk

  • 5G Network

  • Trunk light - LED

  • Apple Carplay and Antroid Auto

  • Center stack display - 15.4&quot;

  • Driver display - 10.2&quot;

  • OTA (Over-The-Air updates)

  • USB ports rear - 1 type A + 1 type C (15w)

  • Voice Assist - Two zone

  • Wi-Fi hotspot

  • CN95 air filter

  • Anti Rolling Program (ARP)

  • Brake Assist (BA)

  • Electronic Brakeforce Distribution (EBD)

  • Electronic Stability Control (ESC)

  • Hill Descent Control (HDC)

  • Hill Start Assist control (HSA)

  • Blind Section Detection (BSD)

  • Camera - 360 view camera

  • Driver Monitoring System (DMS)

  • Evasive Manoeuvre Assist (EMA)

  • Lane Change Assist (LCA)

  • Park Assist - Front and rear parking sensors

  • Anti-theft alarm - Incl interior monitoring and inclination sensor

  • Auto door lock

  • Electronic child safety lock

  • Event Data Recorder (EDR)

  • Face ID/recognition in car

  • Keyless entry and start

  • Mobile phone as key (digital key)

  • Remote control keys - 2 units

  • AC charging cable Type 2, Model 3 (for public and wallbox usage)

  • First aid kit

  • Tire repair kit

  • Roof rails

  • Wireless phone charging

  • Collison Mitigation Support Rear (CMSR)

  • Rear windshield wiper

  • Glovebox - lockable (electronic password)

  • Driver seat - power 4-way lumbar support adjustment

  • Driver seat - power 8-way adjustable with memory

  • Kinetic Energy Recovery System

  • Exterior Color Metallic Crystal White

  • Exterior Color Metallic Sparkling Black

  • Drive Mode Selection

  • Fuel tank: 60l

  • 19&quot; alloy wheel (235/55 R19 tyre)

  • Exterior Color Black contrast roof color

  • Exterior Color Storm Gray

  • Acoustic glass windshield

  • Headlights - LED with intelligent high beam control and auto on/off

  • Panoramic sunroof - Openable (with electric sunshield)

  • Front central armrest with storage and 2 cup holders

  • Front seats - Easy-entry function

  • Front seats - Heated

  • Interior light - Ambient light (color adjustable)

  • Passenger seat - Power 6-way adjustable with 4-way lumbar support

  • Sunvisors - With make-up mirror and light

  • Tonneau Cover - Retractable

  • Interior Black Ocean, in Artificial leather (PU)

  • 12v-power outlet in front row

  • E-call (Emergency Call) and B-call (Breakdown call)

  • Remote functionality (from Mobile app)

  • USB ports front - 2 type C (USB3.0 60W/27W + USB2.0 15W)

  • Trailer Sway Mitigation (comes with towbar and TRM)

  • Adaptive Cruise Control (ACC)

  • Collison Mitigation Support Front (CMSF)

  • Cross Traffic Alert - Front (FCTA)

  • Cross Traffic Alert - Rear (RCTA)

  • Highway Assist Plus (HWA Plus)

  • Traffic Sign Information (TSI)

  • Immobilizer (PATS)

  • Life entity left detection

  • Alcolock (preparation for installation)

  • Safety vest

  • DC charging capability: 85 kW

  • Gearbox - automatic, 3 speeds

  • Power steering

Options disponibles

  • "ATTENTION" Options non communiqueés

     : 

    0 €

Page précédente
Page suivante

Photos (16)

Voir tout

Sommaire

4  

Mots clés :

Commentaires ()

Déposer un commentaire

Voir tous les commentaires

En savoir plus sur : Lynk & Co 08

Lynk & Co 08

SPONSORISE

Essais 4X4 - SUV - Crossover

Voir tous les essais 4X4 - SUV - Crossover

Fiches fiabilité 4X4 - SUV - Crossover

Voir toutes les fiches fiabilité 4X4 - SUV - Crossover

Toute l'actualité

Voir toutes l'actu

Abonnez-vous à la newsletter de Caradisiac

Recevez toute l’actualité automobile

L’adresse email, renseignée dans ce formulaire, est traitée par GROUPE LA CENTRALE en qualité de responsable de traitement.

Cette donnée est utilisée pour vous adresser des informations sur nos offres, actualités et évènements (newsletters, alertes, invitations et autres publications).

Si vous l’avez accepté, cette donnée sera transmise à nos partenaires, en tant que responsables de traitement, pour vous permettre de recevoir leur communication par voie électronique.

Vous disposez d’un droit d’accès, de rectification, d’effacement de ces données, d’un droit de limitation du traitement, d’un droit d’opposition, du droit à la portabilité de vos données et du droit d’introduire une réclamation auprès d’une autorité de contrôle (en France, la CNIL). Vous pouvez également retirer à tout moment votre consentement au traitement de vos données. Pour en savoir plus sur le traitement de vos données : www.caradisiac.com/general/confidentialite/