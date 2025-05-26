Le Lynk & Co 08 est un gros SUV à l'autonomie record et au prix excessif

3. Le Lynk & Co 08 met le paquet sur l’équipement de série
Comme la plupart des modèles familiaux des marques chinoises, le Lynk & Co 08 bénéficie de série d’un équipement généreux par rapport aux concurrents des marques européennes. Les aides à la conduite de niveau 2 (qui fonctionnent d’ailleurs très bien de ce que nous avons pu constater) sont disponibles dès le premier niveau de même que les beaux habillages intérieurs, les caméras 360 degrés et la présentation extérieure assez flatteuse. Pour 4 000€ de plus, le niveau More ajoute une très belle sellerie en cuir artificiel « Sahara Dune », des sièges avant massants et ventilés, un volant chauffant, une climatisation ventilée, le système audio de luxe Harman Kardon ou encore des jantes de 21 pouces.
Le détail techno : une autonomie de vraie voiture électrique
Grâce à des batteries quasiment aussi grosses que celles d’une citadine électrique, le Lynk & Co 08 est le premier véhicule hybride rechargeable du marché à atteindre les 200 kilomètres d’autonomie maximale. Il possède des accumulateurs de 39,6 kWh de capacité et peut aussi se recharger en courant continu (mais à seulement 50 kW de puissance maximale). Attention cependant : les 180 km d’autonomie électriques mesurés sur notre parcours d’essai très favorables laissent augurer d’une autonomie maximale moindre sur l’autoroute à 130 km/h. Ce qui n’empêchera probablement son autonomie maximale totale de dépasser assez largement les 1000 km dans ce cas grâce à son réservoir de 60 litres et sa consommation mixte raisonnable.
Equipements et options
Version : 1.5 PHEV 381 CORE
Equipements de sécurité
ISOFIX - 2nd row outer seats
Airbag - Driver
Airbag - Far side airbag (between front driver and passenger)
Airbag - Front passenger deactivation switch
Airbag - Side curtain airbags
Traction Control System (TCS)
Door Open Warning (DOW)
Lane Departure Warning (LDW)
ABS
Airbag - Front driver and passenger side airbags
Tire Pressure Information and Warning
Equipements de confort
Audio - 8 speakers
Bluetooth
Navigation
Climate control - 2-zone automatic
Climate outlets in second row (placed in B-pillar)
Climate with PTC heater for interior
Remote climate control (via Lynk & Co app)
FM/DAB radio
Autres équipements
Approach and Home safety lights
Rear seat 60/40 foldable split
Rear view mirror with auto dimming
AC charging capability: 11 kW
Battery pre-heating
Brake energy recycling system
Coasting energy recycling system (adjustable)
V2L capability (3,3 kW)(requires adaptor, sold as accesory - timing tbc)
Daytime running light - LED
Exterior mirrors - Memory function and "tilt when reverse"- function
Exterior mirrors - Power folding and heated
Frameless doors
Power operated tail gate (with position memory)
Power windows - One touch up/down on front windows (with clip guard)
Rain sensing wipers
Tinted rear windows (Privacy Glass)
Turning lights - LED with sequence flow
Front seat back storage pocket
Interior light - First row foot section light
Interior light - First and second row LED roof light
Rear seat - Center armrest with two cup holders
Steering wheel - 4-way adjustable with multifunction buttons
12V power outlet in the trunk
5G Network
Trunk light - LED
Apple Carplay and Antroid Auto
Center stack display - 15.4"
Driver display - 10.2"
OTA (Over-The-Air updates)
USB ports rear - 1 type A + 1 type C (15w)
Voice Assist - Two zone
Wi-Fi hotspot
CN95 air filter
Anti Rolling Program (ARP)
Brake Assist (BA)
Electronic Brakeforce Distribution (EBD)
Electronic Stability Control (ESC)
Hill Descent Control (HDC)
Hill Start Assist control (HSA)
Blind Section Detection (BSD)
Camera - 360 view camera
Driver Monitoring System (DMS)
Evasive Manoeuvre Assist (EMA)
Lane Change Assist (LCA)
Park Assist - Front and rear parking sensors
Anti-theft alarm - Incl interior monitoring and inclination sensor
Auto door lock
Electronic child safety lock
Event Data Recorder (EDR)
Face ID/recognition in car
Keyless entry and start
Mobile phone as key (digital key)
Remote control keys - 2 units
AC charging cable Type 2, Model 3 (for public and wallbox usage)
First aid kit
Tire repair kit
Roof rails
Wireless phone charging
Collison Mitigation Support Rear (CMSR)
Rear windshield wiper
Glovebox - lockable (electronic password)
Driver seat - power 4-way lumbar support adjustment
Driver seat - power 8-way adjustable with memory
Kinetic Energy Recovery System
Exterior Color Metallic Crystal White
Exterior Color Metallic Sparkling Black
Drive Mode Selection
Fuel tank: 60l
19" alloy wheel (235/55 R19 tyre)
Exterior Color Black contrast roof color
Exterior Color Storm Gray
Acoustic glass windshield
Headlights - LED with intelligent high beam control and auto on/off
Panoramic sunroof - Openable (with electric sunshield)
Front central armrest with storage and 2 cup holders
Front seats - Easy-entry function
Front seats - Heated
Interior light - Ambient light (color adjustable)
Passenger seat - Power 6-way adjustable with 4-way lumbar support
Sunvisors - With make-up mirror and light
Tonneau Cover - Retractable
Interior Black Ocean, in Artificial leather (PU)
12v-power outlet in front row
E-call (Emergency Call) and B-call (Breakdown call)
Remote functionality (from Mobile app)
USB ports front - 2 type C (USB3.0 60W/27W + USB2.0 15W)
Trailer Sway Mitigation (comes with towbar and TRM)
Adaptive Cruise Control (ACC)
Collison Mitigation Support Front (CMSF)
Cross Traffic Alert - Front (FCTA)
Cross Traffic Alert - Rear (RCTA)
Highway Assist Plus (HWA Plus)
Traffic Sign Information (TSI)
Immobilizer (PATS)
Life entity left detection
Alcolock (preparation for installation)
Safety vest
DC charging capability: 85 kW
Gearbox - automatic, 3 speeds
Power steering
