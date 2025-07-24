La Tesla Model Y Propulsion est disponible en France en une seule finition, vendue 44 990 €. Elle embarque comme principaux équipements de série l'écran tactile avan de 15,4", l'écran tactile arrière de 8", 8 caméras extérieures, le hayon mains libres, l'éclairage d'ambiance, le toit panoramique teinté, les sièges chauffants, le volant et pare-brise chauffants, l'Autopilot Standard, la caméra embarquée et le mode Sentinelle, le planificateur d'itinéraires et la garantie 4 ou 80 000 km.

Le point techno : mode Sentinelle Lorsque la voiture est verrouillée et qu'aucun occupant ne se trouve à bord, le mode Sentinelle permet au propriétaire de visionner (et enregistrer) en temps réel, sur l'appli, les caméras de la Model Y qui filment l'intérieur et les alentours. Si une menace est détectée, des notifications sont envoyées. Il peut également déclencher l'alarme ou le klaxonne à distance pour dissuader d'éventuels voleurs.