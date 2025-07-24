Votre navigateur ne supporte pas le code JavaScript.
Tesla Model Y

Essai

Tesla Model Y Propulsion - The Show Musk Go On

Dans Nouveautés / Nouveaux modèles

Alexandre Bataille

12  

2. La Model Y 2025 gagne des équipements pour le même prix

 

Tesla Model Y Propulsion - The Show Musk Go On

La Tesla Model Y Propulsion est disponible en France en une seule finition, vendue 44 990 €. Elle embarque comme principaux équipements de série l'écran tactile avan de 15,4", l'écran tactile arrière de 8", 8 caméras extérieures, le hayon mains libres, l'éclairage d'ambiance, le toit panoramique teinté, les sièges chauffants, le volant et pare-brise chauffants, l'Autopilot Standard, la caméra embarquée et le mode Sentinelle, le planificateur d'itinéraires et la garantie 4 ou 80 000 km.

Le point techno : mode Sentinelle

Lorsque la voiture est verrouillée et qu'aucun occupant ne se trouve à bord, le mode Sentinelle permet au propriétaire de visionner (et enregistrer) en temps réel, sur l'appli, les caméras de la Model Y qui filment l'intérieur et les alentours. Si une menace est détectée, des notifications sont envoyées. Il peut également déclencher l'alarme ou le klaxonne à distance pour dissuader d'éventuels voleurs.

 

 

Equipements et options

Version : (2) 280 AUTONOMIE STANDARD RWD 62.8 KWH

Equipements de confort

  • Audio: Custom Audio, 9 speakers

  • 1R Microphone (for voice command/Bluetooth)

Autres équipements

  • 19&quot; Crossflow Wheels

  • Paint Multi-Coat: Pearl White

  • Suspension : Smart frequency dampers

  • Brakes - Gray calipers

  • Brakes - Decoupled pedals brake system

  • Premium headlamps (ADB, diffused DRL)

  • Front light bar

  • Rear lightbar applique - Base

  • Sill plate

  • Premium fascias

  • Black skull caps

  • Aluminum extrusion bright

  • Side view mirror: dimming, power fold

  • Front door drop glass: laminated

  • Rear door drop glass: laminated

  • Roof glass: acoustic + silver coating

  • Backlite: tempered

  • Windshield: laminated + PVB

  • Tinted backlite

  • Tinted rear door drop glass

  • Front Door (Black): Astral Grey, Mammoth Black

  • Rear Door (Black): Astral Grey, Mammoth Black

  • IP Cockpit: Astral Grey

  • Indicator stalk column

  • Predictive shifting (gear selection)

  • Round steering wheel with mechanical switched

  • Heated steering wheel

  • Full console, 8&quot; display

  • Parcel shelf

  • 1R Inductive charging for two phones

  • 2R Airblade + 8&quot; Display (Dedicated vent, actuators controlled from display HVAC, media, gaming)

  • 2R seat capacitive touch heating controls and airflow cut-off/fan speed

  • IP - Direct ambient lighting, RGB multi-color. Includes IP, front door, rear door

  • Door - Direct ambient lighting, RGB multi-color. Includes IP, front door, rear door

  • Headliner with PRND back-up in OHC

  • Carpet floor mats

  • Open headliner

  • Blind spot monitor

  • Airwave 2.0 for first row

  • Actuated airwave for second row

  • HEPA filter

  • CN95 cabin filter

  • Seating - Premium; PUR; black; 12-way power; including lumbar

  • Seating 1st Row : Driver seat - 12-way (Track 2, Recline 2, Tilt 2, Height 2, Lumbar 4)

  • Seating 1st Row : Passenger seat - 8-way (Track 2, Recline 2, Tilt 2, Height 2)

  • Seating 1st Row : Active cooling seat

  • Seating 1st Row : Heated seat

  • Seating 2nd Row : Power recline/fold

  • Seating 2nd Row : Passive (perforated) cooling

  • Seating 2nd Row : Heated (outboard passengers only)

  • Seating 2nd Row : 20% fold flat

  • Seating 2nd Row : Second row premium fold-down armrest

  • 8&quot; rear center

  • Rear (back-up) camera and side repeater cameras

  • 15.4&quot; center display (&quot;P88-2&quot;)

  • 2R and 3R Microphone (for voice command)

  • Cabin radar

  • IR selfie cam

  • Center console 12V socket

  • Trunk 12V socket

  • USB ports: 1x USB-C for first row (inside console)

  • USB ports: 2x USB-C for second row (rear of console)

  • USB ports: 1x USB-A for data (in Instrument Panel)

  • AM/FM tuner

  • Connectivity : 4G

  • Connectivity : 5 Ultra wide band end points (incl. 1 additonal rear end points)

  • Safety : Active hood

  • USB-A for dash cam/sentry mode

  • Hand free trunk opening

  • Headlamp/Taillamp animation

  • Black Interior

Options disponibles

  • Tow Package

     : 

    1350 €

  • Enhanced Autopilot

     : 

    3800 €

  • Basic Autopilot

     : 

    900 €

  • Paint Solid Black

     : 

    1300 €

  • Full Self-Driving Capability

     : 

    7500 €

  • Black and White Interior

     : 

    1190 €

  • 20" Helix 2.0 Wheels

     : 

    2100 €

  • Paint Quicksilver

     : 

    2600 €

  • Pirelli Winter Wheels

     : 

    2200 €

  • Paint Stealth Grey

     : 

    1300 €

  • Paint Ultra Red

     : 

    2600 €

