2. La Model Y 2025 gagne des équipements pour le même prix
La Tesla Model Y Propulsion est disponible en France en une seule finition, vendue 44 990 €. Elle embarque comme principaux équipements de série l'écran tactile avan de 15,4", l'écran tactile arrière de 8", 8 caméras extérieures, le hayon mains libres, l'éclairage d'ambiance, le toit panoramique teinté, les sièges chauffants, le volant et pare-brise chauffants, l'Autopilot Standard, la caméra embarquée et le mode Sentinelle, le planificateur d'itinéraires et la garantie 4 ou 80 000 km.
Le point techno : mode Sentinelle
Lorsque la voiture est verrouillée et qu'aucun occupant ne se trouve à bord, le mode Sentinelle permet au propriétaire de visionner (et enregistrer) en temps réel, sur l'appli, les caméras de la Model Y qui filment l'intérieur et les alentours. Si une menace est détectée, des notifications sont envoyées. Il peut également déclencher l'alarme ou le klaxonne à distance pour dissuader d'éventuels voleurs.
Equipements et options
Version : (2) 280 AUTONOMIE STANDARD RWD 62.8 KWH
Equipements de confort
Audio: Custom Audio, 9 speakers
1R Microphone (for voice command/Bluetooth)
Autres équipements
19" Crossflow Wheels
Paint Multi-Coat: Pearl White
Suspension : Smart frequency dampers
Brakes - Gray calipers
Brakes - Decoupled pedals brake system
Premium headlamps (ADB, diffused DRL)
Front light bar
Rear lightbar applique - Base
Sill plate
Premium fascias
Black skull caps
Aluminum extrusion bright
Side view mirror: dimming, power fold
Front door drop glass: laminated
Rear door drop glass: laminated
Roof glass: acoustic + silver coating
Backlite: tempered
Windshield: laminated + PVB
Tinted backlite
Tinted rear door drop glass
Front Door (Black): Astral Grey, Mammoth Black
Rear Door (Black): Astral Grey, Mammoth Black
IP Cockpit: Astral Grey
Indicator stalk column
Predictive shifting (gear selection)
Round steering wheel with mechanical switched
Heated steering wheel
Full console, 8" display
Parcel shelf
1R Inductive charging for two phones
2R Airblade + 8" Display (Dedicated vent, actuators controlled from display HVAC, media, gaming)
2R seat capacitive touch heating controls and airflow cut-off/fan speed
IP - Direct ambient lighting, RGB multi-color. Includes IP, front door, rear door
Door - Direct ambient lighting, RGB multi-color. Includes IP, front door, rear door
Headliner with PRND back-up in OHC
Carpet floor mats
Open headliner
Blind spot monitor
Airwave 2.0 for first row
Actuated airwave for second row
HEPA filter
CN95 cabin filter
Seating - Premium; PUR; black; 12-way power; including lumbar
Seating 1st Row : Driver seat - 12-way (Track 2, Recline 2, Tilt 2, Height 2, Lumbar 4)
Seating 1st Row : Passenger seat - 8-way (Track 2, Recline 2, Tilt 2, Height 2)
Seating 1st Row : Active cooling seat
Seating 1st Row : Heated seat
Seating 2nd Row : Power recline/fold
Seating 2nd Row : Passive (perforated) cooling
Seating 2nd Row : Heated (outboard passengers only)
Seating 2nd Row : 20% fold flat
Seating 2nd Row : Second row premium fold-down armrest
8" rear center
Rear (back-up) camera and side repeater cameras
15.4" center display ("P88-2")
2R and 3R Microphone (for voice command)
Cabin radar
IR selfie cam
Center console 12V socket
Trunk 12V socket
USB ports: 1x USB-C for first row (inside console)
USB ports: 2x USB-C for second row (rear of console)
USB ports: 1x USB-A for data (in Instrument Panel)
AM/FM tuner
Connectivity : 4G
Connectivity : 5 Ultra wide band end points (incl. 1 additonal rear end points)
Safety : Active hood
USB-A for dash cam/sentry mode
Hand free trunk opening
Headlamp/Taillamp animation
Black Interior
Options disponibles
-
Tow Package:
1350 €
-
Enhanced Autopilot:
3800 €
-
Basic Autopilot:
900 €
-
Paint Solid Black:
1300 €
-
Full Self-Driving Capability:
7500 €
-
Black and White Interior:
1190 €
-
20" Helix 2.0 Wheels:
2100 €
-
Paint Quicksilver:
2600 €
-
Pirelli Winter Wheels:
2200 €
-
Paint Stealth Grey:
1300 €
-
Paint Ultra Red:
2600 €
